10 Times Reign Disick Stole the Kardashian Family Spotlight in 2020

By Alyssa Ray Dec 14, 2020 1:00 PM
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Disick Shaves His Long Locks

2020 may've been Reign Disick's best year yet.

Yes, you read that correctly. We know the world essentially shut down due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but that didn't stop Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's youngest child from stealing the famous family's spotlight—on several occasions.

For starters, the youngster shocked Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans after he debuted a fresh haircut in August 2020. This was a big deal for Reign fans, and mom Kourtney, as the little one had grown out his hair for most of his life.

In fact, Kourtney captioned the photo of Reign's shortened 'do, "I am not ok."

Reign then took his haircut to the next level by transforming it into a punk rock mohawk. By Halloween, the cool cut inspired Reign and cousin North West's "Rock n'Roll" costume.

And that's just the splash Reign made with his hair! Kourtney and Scott welcomed Reign into the world back in December 2014. His older siblings include Mason Disick, 11, and Penelope Disick, 8.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Pics

The now six-year-old, whose birthday is today, Dec. 14, also had us in stitches as he tried figure out aunt Kim Kardashian's age.

"Kiki, are you 26?" he asked back in November. "You look like you're 26."

This conversation came about days after the SKIMS founder's milestone 40th birthday. So, it's safe to say Reign is her Nephew of the Year.

Instagram / Scott Disick

For a closer look at Reign's best scene-stealing moments of 2020, scroll through the images below!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns 2021, only on E!
Instagram
He Shaved His Head

Previously known for his signature long locks, Reign changed it up in August 2020 by shaving his head, much to the dismay of mom Kourtney Kardashian. "I am not OK," Kourt wrote on social media after his makeover.

Instagram
He Got a Mohawk

Reign's hair transformations didn't stop there. Several weeks later he debuted a mohawk on Scott's Instagram in September. "Covid cuts," his dad wrote.

Scott Disick/Instagram
He Took It to the Next Level

In October, Reign took his mohawk to the next level and we admit, the rock 'n' roll look definitely matches his wild child persona! Never change, Reign.

Instagram
He Mastered the Selfie

Reign snapped this expert selfie back in May 2020.

Instagram
He Made a Mother's Day Album

For Mother's Day 2020, Reign took a series of photos documenting the special day Kourtney spent with him and his older siblings, Mason and Penelope. How sweet! Looks like there's a budding photographer in the fam.

Instagram
He Was the Perfect Summer Companion

Scott's mini-me was by his side during a summer getaway. Look at his precious smile!

Instagram
Age Is Just a Number

Following Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday, the SKIMS founder asked her precocious nephew how old she was. His answer: 26.

"Kiki, are you 26?" he pondered. "You look like you're 26."

Kim then invited him to try again, which resulted in Reign guessing she was 25. Kim told him, "You get even better and better."

After Reign learned his aunt was 40, he went on to quip that she actually looked "100." Yet, by the end of the bit, he returned to his original answer of 26.

Instagram
He Was "the Cutest Boy in the World"

There were many times during 2020 that Scott took to Instagram to share pics of his youngest son. He even captioned one, "the cutest boy in the world." We agree!

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
When He Played Nurse Reign

In March 2020 at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Reign brought his mom a wellness drink just because as Kourtney documented on social media. "I made this for my mom...what makes her not sick anymore and it's for when you're sick," he said. Aww!

Instagram
He's Always Too Cool for School

There's no arguing that Reign beats to his own drum and we love him for that. Stay wild, little Reign.

Happy birthday, Reign!

