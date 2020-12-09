Big Freedia Talks Collaborating With Beyoncé, New Peacock Documentary & More

You almost certainly know who Big Freedia is. But on the off chance that you don't, we're willing to bet that you'd still recognize her voice.
The New Orleans bounce artist regularly lends her vocals to songs like Drake's "Nice for What," bringing forth elements of the eclectic music genre that originated in her hometown, such as "heavy bass," she explained on Wednesday, Dec. 9's Just the Sip podcast.
"For me, bounce music is up-tempo," Big Freedia told E!'s Justin Sylvester. " It's a feel-good music, it's a party music. You know, when you put on anything bounce, the party atmosphere will change."
Though the musician has a miles-long resume, one of her most notable collaborations to date remains Beyoncé's "Formation."
"I did not come to play with you hos!" Big Freedia confidently declares midway through the Queen Bey track. "I came to slay, bitch! I like cornbreads and collard greens, bitch. Oh yas, you besta believe it."
Beyoncé herself wanted Big Freedia on the song, which was "unbelievable" for her. "My publicist called and said that Beyoncé wanted your number. I was like, 'Well girl why are you still on the phone?'" she dished.
Big Freedia continued, "Sitting at home waiting for the phone call was a little nerve-wracking 'cause I was like, 'Is she gonna call now? Is she gonna call later?' So I'm just glued to the phone and when she finally called she said, 'Hi, you know who this is?'"
"I died at home and then came back to life," she added. "But I was really excited about the phone call. She said she wanted me to talk some New Orleans s--t on her track and that's exactly what I did. They sent me a very small snippet of the track and me and my DJ went to the studio."
Beyoncé's initial response to Big Freedia's contribution? "Oh my god, this is perfect, I love it," according to the bounce legend.
Since that fateful experience in 2016, Big Freedia's continued to achieve a number of exciting accomplishments. She has a book, a TV show and most recently, a documentary: Freedia Got A Gun, now streaming on Peacock.
"It was probably one of the toughest pieces of film work that I've ever had to do in my life thus far, with the death of my brother and my mom being on it and she has passed away," the performer explained. "It's just a really rough piece of footage but it is so well necessary and much needed for the community and gun violence and what's going on in New Orleans and in America."
In spite of the emotional toll it took on her, Freedia Got A Gun "was much needed."
"Through all of it, I just keep praying and pushing that God gave me the strength to do these things that I need to do to try and keep changing the world," she expressed.
Listen to the complete episode of Just the Sip above.