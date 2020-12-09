Watch Khloe Kardashian's 2-Year-Old Daughter True Help Donate Toys Amid Pandemic

Watch : True Thompson's Most Memorable Moments

Now that's True-ly inspiring.

On Wednesday, Dec. 9, Khloe Kardashian posted on her Instagram page videos of herself and daughter True Thompson, 2, donating shopping bags full of toys to a fire station in their hometown of Calabasas, Calif. The little girl wore a festive red and black plaid dress under a white fuzzy jacket as she toddled along holding two light bags each equaling half her body size.

"Wow, what have you got there!" asked a male firefighter. "Aw, cool!"

Three other firefighters watched and chatted with True and Khloe as the reality star placed five bags into a large cardboard donation box.

Khloe wrote on Instagram that she feels "so fortunate" that she is able to donate toys to her local fire station, which will "be distributing toys to children and teenagers in need of holiday cheer this year."

"I know True is young but I think it is important for her to understand how blessed and fortunate she is," she continued. "It's so important for her to see how we give back to others, ESPECIALLY in such unprecedented times. Children learn with action and consistency. This is just the first of many trips we are making."