A True Blood Reboot Is in the Works at HBO Max To Go With the Pretty Little Liars Reboot

First Pretty Little Liars, now True Blood. What will they reboot next?!

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is at it again with another reboot, and this time he's taking on HBO's True Blood, the somewhat polarizing vampire drama that ended in 2014. TVLine reports that a new version of the show, which was based on Charlaine Harris' Sookie Stackhouse novels, is in the works at HBO Max.

Aguirre-Sacasa will write the pilot with executive producer Jami O'Brien, and original True Blood showrunner Alan Ball will also serve as an executive producer.

No other details (or any official confirmation from HBO) are available just yet, but with 13 books, 18 short stories and novellas and a guide to what happened to all of the characters after the books, there's nearly endless story potential to choose from. At this point in 2020, we will take anything that could possibly be considered good news, so yay, a True Blood reboot!