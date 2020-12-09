Matthew Morrison Reveals How Son Revel Reacted to His Grinch Transformation

Watch : Matthew Morrison Talks Channeling the Grinch & More

He's the, the, the, the…the Grinch.

On Wednesday, Dec. 9's all-new Daily Pop, E!'s Justin Sylvester spoke with Matthew Morrison about his role in the NBC production of Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!, which airs tonight at 8 p.m. Per the Glee actor, taking on the mean, green titular role was "terrifying," but not for the reason you'd expect.

"It was terrifying, if I'm being honest," Matthew said on tackling the iconic Christmas figure. "It was very challenging. This was meant to be a live version of this, as most of these are, but with Covid protocols, we weren't really allowed to do that."

As Matthew continued, he revealed that the actors, camera crew and stage hands were all in a bubble during filming.

He added, "We had a month of rehearsals and we shot all of this in London and then we had like, two days of actually filming."