Shop The BaubleBar x Disney Collection Before It Sells Out

Run don't walk to get BaubleBar's holiday collaboration with Disney!

E-Comm: Disney x BaubleBar Disney x BaubleBar

The BaubleBar x Disney collection is finally here and just in time for the holidays! The festive collection features your favorite Disney characters like Minnie and Mickey Mouse in their holiday best. Choose from a variety of stud earrings and bracelets adorned with Disney motifs. Talk about the perfect gifts for Disney fans in your life!

Our favorite? The Mickey Mouse Tree Earrings complete with rainbow Mickey Mouse silhouettes. 

Shop the entire BaubleBar x Disney collection below!

Holly Jolly Studs

These oversized studs are so adorable with Mickey and Minnie in their holiday best!

$46
BaubleBar

Bday Minnie Mouse Studs

Make everyday your birthday with the Bday Minnie Mouse studs! How cute is Minnie's gold bow?

$46
BaubleBar

Mickey Mouse Tree Earrings

We can't get over how fun and festive the colorful mini Mickeys are on this stud!

$58
BaubleBar

Minnie Mouse Pisa Bracelet

Everyone needs a fashionable stack of gold bracelets on their wrist especially when Minnie Mouse is featured.

$78
BaubleBar

Bridal Minnie Mouse Studs

Here comes the bride! These adorable studs are a great gift for the engaged ladies in your life.

$46
BaubleBar

Rainbow Minnie Mouse Studs

Add some color to your outfit with these earrings featuring Minnie wearing a rainbow pavé bow and flower sunglasses.

$46
BaubleBar

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Studs

Take the most iconic duo with you wherever you go with these studs.

$46
BaubleBar

Mickey Mouse Pisa Bracelet

BaubleBar's best-selling bracelet has a touch of Mickey now! This set of three bracelets is the perfect gift for the Disney lover in your life.

$78
BaubleBar

2021 Minnie Mouse Studs

Ring in the new year in style with these 2021 earrings!

$46
BaubleBar

