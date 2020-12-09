Shop The BaubleBar x Disney Collection Before It Sells Out

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The BaubleBar x Disney collection is finally here and just in time for the holidays! The festive collection features your favorite Disney characters like Minnie and Mickey Mouse in their holiday best. Choose from a variety of stud earrings and bracelets adorned with Disney motifs. Talk about the perfect gifts for Disney fans in your life!
Our favorite? The Mickey Mouse Tree Earrings complete with rainbow Mickey Mouse silhouettes.
Shop the entire BaubleBar x Disney collection below!
Holly Jolly Studs
These oversized studs are so adorable with Mickey and Minnie in their holiday best!
Bday Minnie Mouse Studs
Make everyday your birthday with the Bday Minnie Mouse studs! How cute is Minnie's gold bow?
Mickey Mouse Tree Earrings
We can't get over how fun and festive the colorful mini Mickeys are on this stud!
Minnie Mouse Pisa Bracelet
Everyone needs a fashionable stack of gold bracelets on their wrist especially when Minnie Mouse is featured.
Bridal Minnie Mouse Studs
Here comes the bride! These adorable studs are a great gift for the engaged ladies in your life.
Rainbow Minnie Mouse Studs
Add some color to your outfit with these earrings featuring Minnie wearing a rainbow pavé bow and flower sunglasses.
Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Studs
Take the most iconic duo with you wherever you go with these studs.
Mickey Mouse Pisa Bracelet
BaubleBar's best-selling bracelet has a touch of Mickey now! This set of three bracelets is the perfect gift for the Disney lover in your life.
2021 Minnie Mouse Studs
Ring in the new year in style with these 2021 earrings!
