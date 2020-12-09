Olivia JadeVanderpump RulesKelly ClarksonHoliday MoviesPhotosVideos

Nikki Bella Recalls Fearing She'd Miscarry During Pregnancy Illness

By Allison Crist Dec 09, 2020 6:06 PMTags
BabiesPregnanciesPodcastHealthShowsCelebritiesInjury And IllnessBrie BellaNikki BellaTotal BellasArtem Chigvintsev
THURSDAYS 9PM
Watch: Nikki & Artem Discuss Their Future: "Total Bellas" Recap (S6, Ep3)

Nikki Bella has been upfront and honest about the various struggles she's faced as a first-time mom, however, it wasn't until the Wednesday, Dec. 9 episode of The Bellas Podcast that the 37-year-old reality star opened up about being so sick while pregnant with baby Matteo, doctors thought she was at risk for a miscarriage. 

The revelation came during a conversation with her twin sister Brie Bella and WWE announcer and Total Divas star Renee Young—the latter of which tested positive for COVID-19 in June. Thankfully, Nikki didn't experience the perils of the coronavirus, but she was diagnosed with influenza B around the 8-week mark.

"When I was at the doctor, they were really scared," the Total Bellas star explained. "Because I got it so bad they were afraid I was gonna miscarry."

Nikki had initially "tried not to get on antibiotics," but soon, that was no longer a possibility.

photos
Matteo Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics

"I finally got so bad, Nikki continued, "[the doctors] were like, 'You have to be on Tamiflu...I think Tamiflu, is it called? For pregnant women."

Instagram

She wasn't happy, though. "I remember I was just like, I can't believe I'm taking this. Like, this sucks for my baby."

Even with meds, Artem Chigvintsev's fiancée was still bedridden for "10 to 11 days." 

"That was miserable," Nikki added. 

Trending Stories

1

Chef Nigella Lawson Pronounces Microwave in a Way You've Never Heard

2

A True Blood Reboot Is Reportedly in the Works

3

Inside Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s Suddenly Nasty Split

photos
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics

Listen to the complete episode of The Bellas Podcast here

Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Thursdays at 9 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Chef Nigella Lawson Pronounces Microwave in a Way You've Never Heard

2

Inside Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s Suddenly Nasty Split

3

Judd Apatow Cleverly Responds to Kim Kardashian's "This Is 40" Post

4

A True Blood Reboot Is Reportedly in the Works

5

Watch True Thompson Adorably Crash Mom Khloe Kardashian's Video