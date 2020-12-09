Judd Apatow Has the Best Response to Kim Kardashian's "This Is 40" Post

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Luxury 40th Birthday Celebration

Hat tip to Judd Apatow.

The 53-year-old comedian and moviemaker knows a thing about being 40. After all, he's been 40 and made a movie all about it. So, when Kim Kardashian lavishly celebrated her own 40th birthday and was not shy about commemorating the occasion on social media, including with some bikini-clad beach shots, they eventually caught Apatow's eye.

"This is 40!" the mom of four captioned an Oct. 26 tweet featuring photos of herself posing in the ocean.

Drum roll for Apatow's brilliant response. "I don't remember this part of the movie," he wrote on Dec. 8, retweeting Kardashian's pictures. Of course, he was cleverly referencing the 2012 film he wrote, direct and co-produced as a Knocked Up spin-off starring Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann as a husband and wife both turning 40. The film centers on the parents navigating this stage of their life and all the challenges that ensue, at times comically, along the way.

Kardashian unapologetically marked her big birthday amid the coronavirus pandemic with a group trip to a private island, where the pictures were taken. "40 and feeling so humbled and blessed," she wrote to fans on Instagram in October. "There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter."