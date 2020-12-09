Tim McGraw Jokes Wife Faith Hill Is Trying to "Get Rid" of Him With Massive Christmas Tree

Tim McGraw is either getting into the Christmas spirit, or one very dangerous situation!
On Dec. 8, the country star shared photos on Instagram of his and wife, singer Faith Hill's massive Christmas tree. Tim was perched atop a very, very tall ladder in order to decorate the colossal tree. He posed a question for his followers: "A: Santa's lead flying reindeer, B: wife trying to get rid of me before Christmas."
Fans were equal parts worried for Tim's safety and impressed by the holiday spectacle.
One wrote, "I'm terrified for you," while another added, "Wow! Dangerous, but beyond gorgeous!!" One person even joked, "And this is why women live longer than men."
Tim may have some concerns about the sky-high situation, but there's no doubt that he and Faith have an epic love story. In October, the "Live Like You Were Dying" singer gushed over his wife on Instagram in honor of their 24th wedding anniversary.
"24 yrs.......These years have rushed by in a series of beautiful, painful and unexpected moments....We have loved, laughed and cried through exciting, inspiring and heartbreaking events in our lives together. U have been a role model for 3 remarkable young women who have made me a better man than I ever thought I could be.....The future will surely hold more of all of these things," he wrote in the caption of a video montage of their love. "It only matters if I'm with you. It only works if I'm with you. My oxygen only exists if you're by my side. Forever and always living and loving our way through anything @faithhill"
Tim and Faith married in 1996 and share three children together. In August, Faith and the family celebrated the release of Tim's 15th solo album with a surprise "family listening party," which the Grammy winner documented on Instagram.
In the caption of a video of her and her husband dancing, Faith wrote, "An unforgettable evening for what in my humble opinion is one of the greatest albums Tim has ever recorded. We listened to the double vinyl records blaring from the speakers!!!!!! A night we will never forget."
Now, the real test of their love will be if Faith can hang next year's top ornaments!