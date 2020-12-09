Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Reveals Which Guy Is "Future Husband Material"

When it comes to love, Tayshia Adams doesn't play games. But the 30-year-old reality star was willing to sit in the hot seat and answer some burning questions about her Bachelorette suitors during the Dec. 9th episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Using her "Bachelorette generator," Ellen DeGeneres had random phrases pop up on her screen and then asked Tayshia to reveal which guy fit that description. When asked which of her men were most likely to slide into a celebrity's DMs, for instance, Tayshia picked Chasen Nick. And when asked which person was most likely to be drunk at a rose ceremony, Tayshia replied, "Oh that's definitely Noah [Erb]."
Sometimes, she didn't give a single answer. When asked who was the best kisser, for instance, Tayshia picked Ben Smith, Blake Moynes, Brendan Morais and Zac Clark. But when asked which of her suitors was "future husband material," Tayshia listed only one name.
"I feel like all of them," she said, "but probably Zac."
After hearing her answer, Ellen continued to grill the season 16 star, asking, "So, you end up with Zac?" However, Tayshia simply laughed off the question and shook her head, noting there are still a lot of guys left on the show. But the host didn't stop there.
"I'm saying that you had multiple answers for the best kisser. You only had one answer for future husband material," Ellen added. "So if you did pick somebody else, you are really in trouble when this airs."
At another point in the show, Ellen pointed out that Tayshia told Zac she was falling in love with him during the Dec. 8 episode of The Bachelorette.
"You know, I did do something that usually you're not supposed to kind of do—just because we don't want to say it to so many people," Tayshia replied. "But at the same time, I'm there to, like, find my person. So if it's what I'm feeling, then I felt like, 'Why not say it?' But I will say, after I did tell him, my producers were like, 'Whoops! Like, you shouldn't have done that.' But whatever, it felt right."
Ellen also asked Tayshia about a ring she's been spotted wearing on social media. However, Tayshia continued to play coy, refusing to disclose whether it was an engagement ring and insisting she likes to "wear diamonds all the time."
One thing is for sure, the Bachelorette is "really happy." "I'm a happy girl," she shared, "and I'm really blessed."
To see how Tayshia's journey to find love ends, fans can watch The Bachelorette Tuesday nights at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.