What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks For December 12-13

Watch : Nicole Kidman Is Doing a Musical With Meryl Streep & Ryan Murphy

You are formally invited to your couch this Saturday or Sunday. Black tie optional, but athleisure is strongly encouraged.

That's right, you actually have plans this weekend. And by plans, we, of course, mean there are a bunch of exciting new movies and series coming to a streaming platform near you—including Netflix's highly anticipated The Prom. With a cast list that could rival the Oscars and musical numbers aplenty, it's sure to be a movie night to remember.

Not every offering is quite so formal though, with more than a few holiday specials dropping and two long-awaited LGBTQ+ Christmas movies finally premiering to make you feel warmer and fuzzier than your favorite sweater.

Plus, HBO Max is delivering another true crime documentary, Disney+'s new sports movie will probably make you cry happy tears and MTV's The Challenge is back in action with its most stacked cast yet.

Here's what to watch this weekend: