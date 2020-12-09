Jessie James Decker Claps Back at "TMI" Comment on "Nekkid" Bathtub Photo

Related : Jessie James Decker Wants to Collaborate With Post Malone

Jessie James Decker is not here for the negative social media comments.

On Tuesday, Dec. 8, the "Flip My Hair" singer took to her Instagram to share a "nekkid" photo of herself standing in her bathtub while covered in bubbles. The intimate picture was snapped by her husband of seven years, Eric Decker, while the couple enjoyed some late-night fun.

"Hey babe, come to the bath tub," Jessie captioned the post. "I'm nekkid and wanna show u somethin (if he thought he was walking into a seductive bathtub show he was right) People frequently ask how we keep the spark and spice alive. This is it right here folks."

While many commenters joined in on the fun with laughing emojis, one social media user did not approve of Jessie's Instagram post, writing "TMI" along with a vomiting emoji. In response, the cookbook author decided to give the commenter a piece of her mind.

"I can't imagine what's on your computer history," she wrote. "Hopefully nothing as risqué and repulsive as my bubble bath gown."