Supernatural Cast Reunites for Virtual Event to Share Memories and Support Voting Rights

It didn't take the cast of Supernatural long to team back up for a good cause.
Stars Jensen Ackles (Dean Winchester), Jared Padalecki (Sam Winchester), Misha Collins (Castiel) and Felicia Day (Charlie Bradbury) were among the cast and crew members of the beloved series who joined Stacey Abrams to take part in a virtual reunion on Tuesday, Dec. 8. The event raised money and awareness for Fair Fight Action, Abrams' organization that works to eliminate voter suppression.
The reunion began with the Our Time Is Now author telling the show's team that she's a huge fan of the series that aired its final episode last month on The CW.
"I'm still waiting to watch the last three episodes, so please no spoilers because I really have to sit and watch," she quipped.
The cast members appeared genuinely touched when Abrams explained that the show has provided her with inspiration in her fight against what she sees as the monsters in her own life and in the American political process.
"To interpret that in a political realm, it totally makes sense," Ackles replied. "It translates."
Abrams revealed that she actually employs lingo from the show in her everyday life. "I call my niece 'idjit' all the time, and she has no idea what I mean, but it amuses me every time I say it to her," she said, referring to the term of exasperated endearment used toward Sam and Dean.
Day recalled meeting the voting-rights activist at a previous Dragon Con, where the two expressed mutual excitement to connect. "I'm so happy to see you again, and thank you for everything you're doing in the world," Day expressed. "You are a light that we need more of in this world."
After joking that he would like Abrams to focus on "stalker suppression," Padalecki praised her for working to eliminate cheating from the election process, regardless of which side of the aisle anyone is on.
"I think that's partially, maybe part of what got you into Supernatural, is everybody has a vote, whether you're an angel or a demon," he shared. "You all get a voice, so I think it's so important to not ignore the voiceless."
