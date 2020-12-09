Kourtney Kardashian Teases Cameo in Addison Rae's She's All That Remake

Now we're definitely keeping up with He's All That.
With Keeping Up With the Kardashians coming to a close, Kourtney Kardashian has just found her next A-list project. The Poosh founder teased that she'll be joining her TikTok buddy Addison Rae in her first film—the remake of She's All That.
Kourtney proudly wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 8, "studying," and tagged Miramax's @hesallthatmovie. The photo showed the 41-year-old lying on a bed while wearing thigh-high black boots, a low-cut blazer top and tan skirt. The most important accessory? A packet of pages in her hand, which just had to be pages of the script.
Her stylist Dani Michelle fueled the rumors when she said it was to "study her linesssss."
Is Kourtney really making the leap from reality star to movie star? Yep, reps for the movie confirm to E! News that the eldest Kardashian sister is indeed making a cameo.
Addison, who stars as Padgett Sawyer in the gender-swapped version of the 1999 classic, also acknowledged Kourtney's involvement by commenting "worrkkkkkkk" with a heart, and later called her a "work partner" on Instagram.
Apparently her big screen debut is one to remember. Teen Wolf star Andrew Matarazzo, who will play Logan in He's All That, said her appearance is "My favorite scene." Addison agreed: "I was gonna say the same thing."
He's All That producer Jennifer Gibgot then commented on the photo to say, "You crushed it" with clapping emojis.
Kourt humbly responded with puppy dog eye emojis and a party emoji. We have no doubt she would nail any role, and we cannot wait for this newest take on My Fair Lady.
Kourtney has become very close with 20-year-old Addison this year, but this has to be one of their best BFF collaborations to date. The mom of three called the TikTok moneymaker an "angel" for her birthday in October, so you know it's the real deal. Dare we say, she's all that?