Selena Gomez Reacts to Netflix Series About Her "Inspiration" and Namesake Selena Quintanilla

It's Selena-approved! Selena Gomez popped on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Dec. 8, to give fans her rave review of Netflix's new show Selena: The Series. In the words of the 28-year-old pop star herself, "It Aint Me"—but it is the icon she's named after.
"I have been binge-watching the Selena series on Netflix. It's so good," Gomez said. "She's such an inspiration. I was named after her and it's unbelievable."
The biographical drama documents the rise of Selena Quintanilla, the Mexican-American musical legend who was shockingly murdered in 1995 at age 23. Starring Christian Serratos, the series has prompted viewers (and us at E! News) to sound off on whether it's actually bad or actually good. Serratos has urged hesitant fans to give it a try because it has "incredible insight into her life."
We now know Gomez is on team Love It. Hey, the heart wants what it wants!
And it's not the only Netflix hit that she's recommending to her fans. She added, "I would suggest that, oh, and Queen's Gambit." For good reason: The chess drama set the record for the streaming site's biggest limited series after 62 million households tuned in. And yes, we think it's definitely worth the hype.
Of course, we're even more excited for Gomez's next project, the Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building.
The Wizards of Waverly Place alum announced in April that she'd be joining Steve Martin and Martin Short as a co-star. And after flexing her producing muscle with 13 Reasons Why, she will also executive produce Only Murders in the Building. We've already seen her on set in New York, and her vibrant wardrobe is out-of-this-world wonderful.
Gomez gave a little update on Tuesday about the show, saying, "I am on set right now, which is really, really fun."
One show Gomez's is staying silent on? The Saved by the Bell reboot, which originally included references to the singer's 2017 kidney transplant, but the scenes were later removed following fan backlash. The creators apologized to her, writing, "It was never our intention to make light of Selena's health."
The Rare Beauty founder is slated to appear in Hotel Transylvania 4 and In the Shadow of the Mountain in 2021.