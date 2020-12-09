Brandon Marshall's Holiday Gift Guide Will Make Everyone On Your List Feel Heard

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The holiday countdown is on!
Thankfully, we recruited Brandon Marshall to share his gift-giving expertise so you can find a meaningful gift for everyone on your list! Brandon's best piece of advice for holiday shopping?
"Keep your eyes and ears open. Gift giving is the most rewarding when the recipient feels they've been heard," the retired NFL player explained to us. "Surprising someone with something that they really want or need is the best feeling!"
While gifting a Peloton bike or stylish athletic apparel is rewarding, Brandon reminded us of the most important part of the holiday season: Spending time with loved ones!
"My favorite part about celebrating the holidays is slowing down and spending time with my family," the podcast host revealed. "My days are jam-packed with work throughout the year, so the holidays serve as a reminder of what is most important to me, my family."
To check out Brandon's game-winning holiday gift picks, scroll below!
Unisex Crew House of Athlete Tee
"With the rise of luxury loungewear & fitness apparel, giving the gift of stylish yet comfortable apparel is absolutely perfect! Not only is it important for us to stay fit and boost our immune systems, but looking and feeling great in what we are wearing while doing it makes all the difference."
Theragun Elite
"This device is a miracle-worker! As a professional athlete, I've spent a lot of time researching and determining the best of the best when it comes to keeping my body healthy and fit. The Theragun is a necessity for anyone who is working on getting fit or taking their health & fitness to the next level."
Charitable Contribution- Fuel The Front Lines
"For the person who has everything. Giving the gift of a charitable contribution, especially during such difficult times, can be one of the best gifts that anyone can receive. My current passion is to help Fuel The Front Lines by providing recovery rooms to support the mental & physical health of our hospital workers who are battling the COVID-19 epidemic
Peloton Bike
"If you're really looking to splurge on something this year, the Peloton experience is incredible. I have a bike & I have my eye on the tread. It's a great way to stay in shape & maintain your mental and physical health if you can't get to the gym."
Men's Burton Custom X Camber Snowboard
"Whether it is a new board for the slopes or some of the latest snow apparel or boots, Burton is my go-to and is a no brainer for anyone looking to ski or snowboard this winter."
