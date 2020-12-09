Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Share Photos of "Sweet" Son Benjamin for His 11th Birthday

Related : Tom Brady Talks Marriage to Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are proud of the "sweet" son they've raised.

The parents wished Benjamin a happy 11th birthday on Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 8, with sunny pics of their growing boy.

Gisele wrote, "Happy birthday my sweet little angel!" with a photo of the mother and son swimming and smiling. Tom echoed her message, writing, "Happy 11th birthday Benny!! Such a sweet, loving boy you are! We are so blessed to have you as our son!"

It's a big birthday week for football's first family. Three days ago, Tom wished his daughter Vivian Lake Brady a happy 8th year around the sun. "You are the sweetest little girl a daddy could ever hope for! You are so loved (and always protected by your big brothers)!" the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback wrote.

Those protectors would be Benny and Tom's first son, 13-year-old John Edward Thomas Moynahan, whom he shares with actress Bridget Moynahan.