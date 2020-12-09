Chrissy Teigen Mourns Death of Peanut Butter the Hamster in the Most Chrissy Teigen Way

Related : Chrissy Teigen's Best Mother Moments

The Teigen-Legend family hamster is gone, but surely not forgotten.

On Tuesday, Dec. 8, Chrissy Teigen revealed the rodent passed away, nonchalantly tweeting, "oh. peanut butter the hamster died."

At this time, it's unclear how the pet's life came to an unfortunate end. But Chrissy said, "It hurts like it happened today but it happened uhhhh not today, I dunno I forget lmao."

And though the hamster was a beloved pet for her and hubby John Legend's kids, Luna, 4, and Miles Stephens, 2, they've already welcomed a new hamster into their lives. It's name? Peanut Butter. The Cravings cookbook author revealed the new addition to the family by sharing a video of Peanut Butter 2.0s Christmas stocking. Like the rest of the family, it comes complete with a custom name tag that reads, "New P. Butter."

Regarding questions about the stocking and the quick turnaround on its creation, Chrissy clarified that the OG Peanut Butter "died a couple weeks ago," before adding, "but I def also could have planned to just have it. I mean he is a hamster."