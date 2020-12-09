RHOC's Shannon and Braunwyn Still Have Questions About Elizabeth Ahead of Group Trip

Related : "RHOC" Star Braunwyn's Relationship Decoded By Dr. Jenn Mann

Who is Elizabeth Lyn Vargas?

This seems to be the ongoing question throughout season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. In fact, in this exclusive clip from Wednesday, Dec. 9's all-new episode, Elizabeth pitches a girls' trip to Lake Arrowhead so the ladies can really get to know her.

The new Housewife shares with Gina Kirschenheiter, "This is kind of why I wanted to call you, I talked to Kelly [Dodd] and I was thinking it'd be cool for us to all kind of get together, maybe go on a girls' trip."

After pitching her Lake Arrowhead idea, Elizabeth makes it clear that they would all get COVID-19 tests before traveling anywhere.

Gina responds, "I'd be down totally."

Meanwhile, in a separate conversation, Shannon Beador and Braunwyn Windham-Burke discuss the getaway, but are confused by who is planning it.

Braunwyn asks, "Who invited you on the trip? 'Cause, Kelly invited me but, like, kinda-ish."