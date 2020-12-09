RHOC's Shannon and Braunwyn Still Have Questions About Elizabeth Ahead of Group Trip

Who is Elizabeth Lyn Vargas?
This seems to be the ongoing question throughout season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. In fact, in this exclusive clip from Wednesday, Dec. 9's all-new episode, Elizabeth pitches a girls' trip to Lake Arrowhead so the ladies can really get to know her.
The new Housewife shares with Gina Kirschenheiter, "This is kind of why I wanted to call you, I talked to Kelly [Dodd] and I was thinking it'd be cool for us to all kind of get together, maybe go on a girls' trip."
After pitching her Lake Arrowhead idea, Elizabeth makes it clear that they would all get COVID-19 tests before traveling anywhere.
Gina responds, "I'd be down totally."
Meanwhile, in a separate conversation, Shannon Beador and Braunwyn Windham-Burke discuss the getaway, but are confused by who is planning it.
Braunwyn asks, "Who invited you on the trip? 'Cause, Kelly invited me but, like, kinda-ish."
In response, Shannon shares, "Well, she invited me too and I said, 'If this is Elizabeth's trip that she's putting together, why are you calling me? ‘Cause, I haven't spoke to her at all.'"
She adds, "And I only had fun and got along with her until she started telling people I was belligerent screaming at her boyfriend."
It appears that Braunwyn is similarly apprehensive about Elizabeth. She comments, "I don't know anything about her and everything she told me is not real. So, for me, I just would like to get to know her."
Thankfully, it seems that Elizabeth is ready to open up to the other RHOC ladies.
"I want to just sit down with the girls and just talk," Elizabeth further shares with Gina. "Because, you know, there's one thing that I've prided myself on, which was being able to be honest with myself and my life."
Elizabeth goes on to acknowledge that "honesty" is "the foundation of friendship," which is why she's struggled to connect with her co-stars.
Gina remarks in support, "I'm happy to hear that you're passed all that. I'm not gonna lie, I was especially harsh on you in Palm Springs. I struggle with things still, even with my ex and still advocate for him and I don't know how to shut that off, you know?"
As she continues, Gina says she knew Elizabeth was struggling and expresses regret for saying anything.
"I shouldn't be putting my feelings on you about your personal stuff," Gina states. "So, I do apologize for that."
Yet, Gina does remind Elizabeth that she was sharing "all different versions of it," which made the situation "confusing."
"It was just weird," Gina continues. "If you just tell everybody, lay it out there like you did to me, everybody is just gonna accept you and it's good."
Back in the other conversation, Shannon reveals she heard that Elizabeth has settled her divorce.
"Good," Braunwyn concludes. "Maybe we can talk about something else then."
