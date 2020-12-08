Juice Wrld's Girlfriend Ally Lotti Reflects on the Day He Died One Year After His Fatal Overdose

Related : Juice Wrld's Cause of Death Revealed

It's been one year since Juice Wrld tragically died of an accidental overdose, but his girlfriend at the time of his death, Ally Lotti, says her grief hasn't lessened.

On Monday, Dec. 7, Ally reflected on the loss of the rapper, née Jarad Higgins, sharing on Twitter, "to this day, i can not get on a plane or hear sirens - tooo triggering." She went on to share on her Instagram Story that she remembers his death and their last conversation like it "was yesterday."

"If if it wasn't for your love I wouldn't have ever even made it this far," she continued. "I kno you're here w me endlessly... not a sec goes I don't wish for atleast one more second longer w you (sic)"

In since-deleted tweets shared by People, Ally also revealed she suffered a series of pregnancy losses prior to and after Juice Wrld's overdose, describing the experience as "one of the many secrets ive dealt w alone."