Sofia Richie Defends Her Support of Olivia Jade After Red Table Talk Tell-All

Related : Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Break Up "For Good"

These influencers are sticking together.

Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli joined Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk on Tuesday, Dec. 8, for a tell-all on her parents' prison sentences and their involvement in the college admissions scandal.

The 21-year-old apologized for her family's behavior and admitted, "That's embarrassing within itself that I walked around my whole 20 years of life not realizing like, you have insane privilege—you're like the poster child of white privilege and you had no idea."

After the candid convo, Sofia Richie was quick to show her support. The 22-year-old model commented on Olivia's Instagram post, "Yes girl!!" with two heart eye emojis, adding, "Cant wait for what's ahead."

Sofia's optimistic praise sparked criticism for being too forgiving, with one user writing, "white privilege supporting white privilege" with a clown emoji.

Sofia responded and shut down the hate: "we are all human, who make human mistakes. Life is too short to wish negativity on anyone. Sending you love," she wrote. (Fans also pointed out that Sofia is mixed race, as her dad is Lionel Richie).