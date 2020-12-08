Sofia Richie Defends Her Support of Olivia Jade After Red Table Talk Tell-All

These influencers are sticking together.
Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli joined Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk on Tuesday, Dec. 8, for a tell-all on her parents' prison sentences and their involvement in the college admissions scandal.
The 21-year-old apologized for her family's behavior and admitted, "That's embarrassing within itself that I walked around my whole 20 years of life not realizing like, you have insane privilege—you're like the poster child of white privilege and you had no idea."
After the candid convo, Sofia Richie was quick to show her support. The 22-year-old model commented on Olivia's Instagram post, "Yes girl!!" with two heart eye emojis, adding, "Cant wait for what's ahead."
Sofia's optimistic praise sparked criticism for being too forgiving, with one user writing, "white privilege supporting white privilege" with a clown emoji.
Sofia responded and shut down the hate: "we are all human, who make human mistakes. Life is too short to wish negativity on anyone. Sending you love," she wrote. (Fans also pointed out that Sofia is mixed race, as her dad is Lionel Richie).
Olivia's Red Table Talk conversation with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris marked the first time she's publicly shared her side of the scandal.
She said on air, "I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself, to show I've grown." The beauty YouTuber tried to hold her family accountable by saying, "There is no justifying or excusing what happened because what happened was wrong. And I think every single person in my family can be like, that was messed up. That was a big mistake."
Both her mom, Lori Loughlin, and her dad, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are currently serving their prison sentences and have paid the $400,000 combined fine for their participation in the collegiate scheme. Mossimo is scheduled to be behind bars in Lompoc, Calif., until April.
On the other hand, the Fuller House actress began her time in October and might be released before Christmas.
Olivia was said to have felt "extremely embarrassed" when her staged rowing photos were revealed by prosecutors in April. She and sister Bella Giannulli were then "very distraught" when Lori started her prison sentence in October, a source told E! News.
Today, a source told us that Olivia is "vowing to try to do and be better" following her tell-all.