Don't Miss Out On The Latest Saweetie x Pretty Little Thing Drop

The singer's third collection with the fashion retailer just dropped and here's everything you need to know.

By Emily Spain Dec 08, 2020 10:22 PMTags
E-comm: Saweetie x Pretty Little Thing

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Saweetie is back with another collection from Pretty Little Thing and we're obsessed!

Whether you're dressing to impress on a Zoom call or a socially distanced date night or just want to feel comfortable and stylish at home, the "Tap In" singer's latest collection has you covered. The third drop includes a variety of styles and textures to help you up your Instagram game and live your best life!

From faux suede drawstring waist cargo pants and trench coats to strappy bodysuits and sweatsuit sets, you're one step closer to becoming an Icy Girl and embodying your inner Saweetie!

Keep scrolling to see our favorite items from the latest Saweetie x Pretty Little Things collection!

 

Rust Faux Suede Cup Detail Crop Top

You pair this crop top with the matching cargo pants or you can wear it with jeans or leather pants for an enviable fit.

$35
$18
Pretty Little Thing

Rust Faux Suede Drawstring Waist Cargo Pants

You can dress these cargo pants up or down. Whether you're getting ready for date night or running errands, the sky's the limit with these textured pants.

$48
$24
Pretty Little Thing

Cream Pu Borg Reversible Trench Coat

This trench coat will keep you warm and stylish in the colder months. Even better, you can reverse the coat so you technically get two coats in one. Score!

$135
$68
Pretty Little Things

Black Faux Leather Split Hem Pants

These faux leather pants feature an elastic waistband so they will hug you in all the right places!

$35
$18
Pretty Little Thing

Dark Green Strappy Slinky Bodysuit

Just in time for the holidays, this bodysuit is a must-have layering piece that will allow you to show off your festive spirit.

$30
$15
Pretty Little Thing

Light Wash Split Hem Jeans

Light-washed denim with split hems? Count us in! These are great to have in your jean rotation.

$58
$29
Pretty Little Thing

Orange Tie Dye Nylon Hooded Puffer Jacket

We are obsessed with this tie dye puffer jacket! It's perfect to throw on with any outfit.

$88
$44
Pretty Little Thing

Grey Season 1 Slogan Sweater

You can never have enough sweatshirts especially during the colder months.

$35
$18
Pretty Little Thing

Grey Season 1 Slogan Joggers

The Slogan Joggers are essential for staying cozy and lounging around the house.

$42
$21
Pretty Little Thing

Black Pu Corset Bodycon Dress

This dress with corset detailing is everything! Throw on a fun statement jacket and boots and you're ready to go!

$55
$28
Pretty Little Thing

For more celebrity collaborations, check out The Pioneer Woman x Walmart apparel collection!

