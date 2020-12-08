Here's Another Sign Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Are Not Engaged

Related : Taylor Swift Dropping Engaged Hint in Latest Song?

Call it what you want, but it looks like Taylor Swift just offered another clue that she's not engaged to Joe Alwyn.

The 30-year-old singer subtly dropped a hint during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. The brief mention occurred while Swift was talking about the top-secret making of her eighth studio album folklore. While the 10-time Grammy winner said she usually plays her music for friends before releasing it to the world, she noted that wasn't the case this time around.

"It was weird because I had never made an album and not played it for my girlfriends or told my friends," she said at one point during the chat, which took place in early November. "The only people who knew were the people that I was making it with, my boyfriend, my family and then my management team. So that's the smallest number of people I've ever had know about something."

Did you catch it? Swift used the term "boyfriend," leaving fans with the impression that the 29-year-old English actor has not popped the question.