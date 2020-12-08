Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Shares She Suffered Pregnancy Loss

Catelynn Lowell is sharing the news of her recent pregnancy loss to let moms know they are "not alone."
The Teen Mom star took to social media on Tuesday, Dec. 8 to share that she and partner Tyler Baltierra are grieving a recent pregnancy loss. She wrote in a statement, "I WAS pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby."
The MTV star went on to state that she's sharing this news so other parents know they are "not alone" in their grief. "We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it and I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma from this that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year." She continued, "Thank you in advance for your prayers, love and support."
To conclude, she shared, "Know that I'm there for you and care as much as you guys are there to support me. I opened up about this only to help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there's someone else every day experiencing this. This was painful to share... but again, you're not alone."
Catelynn and Tyler also opened up to Champion Daily about the loss, revealing that they learned they were expecting just days before Thanksgiving. She told the outlet, "We were soooo excited! We didn't tell Nova because we wanted to wait a while."
However, on Thanksgiving Day, Catelynn said she suffered miscarriage. "We lost the baby," she said. "I was overwhelmed by sadness and felt my emotions."
"It was super early but like I said before it still hurts and all the excitement goes out the window," the 28-year-old shared. "This is why we waited to tell Nova… because experiencing one miscarriage in my past I knew it was a sad possibility."
Now, Catelynn is keeping her head up and looking forward to the future, as well as another potential pregnancy. She said, "I know that when the time is right it will happen and everything in life has a plan and a destiny... We are strong and we will move past this but never forgetting only getting stronger."
Catelynn previously suffered a pregnancy loss in 2017, which led her to seek counseling for postpartum depression.
She said in a June 2019 interview that she endured panic attacks in the weeks after her pregnancy loss and even contemplated suicide. Eventually, she raised the issue with Tyler and her family, who encouraged her to seek help. "I was just honest with them," she recalled. "I said, you know, ‘I'm really thinking all these crazy things,' and I was just like, you know, I think I need to get help before I do something that like... I'll either regret or, you know, I just need to do something because having those crazy thoughts and stuff."
After entering treatment, the star said she learned, "It's okay to be like, ‘Wow, it sucks sometimes,' and also feel the good too. But you have to feel the sad of it too. You can't just brush it off. In order to get better, you have to feel whatever you're feeling."
Then, in February 2019, the pair welcomed their third daughter, Vaeda, who is little sister to Carly, 11, and Novalee, 5.