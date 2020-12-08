Grey's Anatomy's Camilla Luddington on Jo's Attitude Towards Jackson: "I Need Sex, Who's Up?"

Related : Camilla Luddington Missed Her "Grey's Anatomy" Audition

Don't get your hopes up (or down) for a full Jo/Jackson romance just yet.

Grey's Anatomy star Camilla Luddington was a guest on Tuesday's episode of the iHeartRadio podcast Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad and naturally, she had a lot to say about her character's latest romantic decisions.

After being left by her husband (Justin Chambers), Jo (Luddington) was in need of a "sex bridge" to help her get herself back out there. She chose Jackson (Jesse Williams), and after a rough start, they did end up sleeping together. While Luddington says she doesn't know where the storyline is headed, she's been hoping for something fun to do with Williams for a while.

"Jesse and I have a lot of fun together. We have always pitched like, please put some scenes together, please make them funny scenes, like we'd love to like joke around together. And then these ended up happening," she said. "I had no idea until Krista Vernoff, our showrunner, said to us, 'Oh, I'm gonna put you guys together for this like really fun hook up,' and then I didn't know where it was going. I still don't really know where it's going to be honest."