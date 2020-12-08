Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Responds to Divorce Filing

Tom Girardi is ready to respond to Erika Jayne's divorce filing.
Close to a month after news broke of the couple's split, the 81-year-old attorney submitted his response in Los Angeles Superior Court.
According to court documents obtained by E! New, Tom cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the split. At the same time, Tom requested to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to Erika, 49. He also asked that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star pay for his attorney fees.
E! News has reached out to Erika and Tom's legal teams for additional comment and has not heard back.
Fans hoping to learn more about the reasons behind the split won't find out in the latest court documents. In fact, Tom listed his date of separation as TBD, making it unclear when the couple officially broke up.
But on Nov. 3, Erika announced that she would be filing for divorce from Tom after 21 years of marriage.
"After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi," the reality star exclusively told E! News. "This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together."
"It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved," she added. "I request others give us that privacy as well."
In court documents previously obtained by E! News, Erika requested spousal support from Tom. She also asked the court to stop Tom from seeking any spousal support from her in return.
With a new season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills currently filming, fans will have to watch what happens to see how much divorce drama will make it on the show.
But for now, the best-selling author has moved out and is focusing on the support from fans and friends.
"She's sad but trying to keep her spirits up," a source previously shared with E! News. "Most of her castmates have been very supportive, which she appreciates."