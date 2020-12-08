Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Responds to Divorce Filing

Related : Erika Jayne Ends 21-Year Marriage to Tom Girardi

Tom Girardi is ready to respond to Erika Jayne's divorce filing.

Close to a month after news broke of the couple's split, the 81-year-old attorney submitted his response in Los Angeles Superior Court.

According to court documents obtained by E! New, Tom cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the split. At the same time, Tom requested to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to Erika, 49. He also asked that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star pay for his attorney fees.

E! News has reached out to Erika and Tom's legal teams for additional comment and has not heard back.

Fans hoping to learn more about the reasons behind the split won't find out in the latest court documents. In fact, Tom listed his date of separation as TBD, making it unclear when the couple officially broke up.

But on Nov. 3, Erika announced that she would be filing for divorce from Tom after 21 years of marriage.