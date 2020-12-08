Tayshia Adams Reveals This Part of Her Bachelorette Journey "Sucked"

Related : Tayshia Adams' "Bachelorette": Drama Explodes This Week

According to Tayshia Adams, it wasn't all roses on The Bachelorette.

During the Tuesday, Dec. 8 episode of the Spotify podcast, Higher Learning, the most recent lady to hand out roses opened up about her least favorite part of her season. Given that the announcement of Tayshia as the next Bachelorette was kept under wraps—due to her predecessor Clare Clawley bowing out earlier than expected—she didn't get the usual "red carpet treatment" for her arrival.

"Obviously it kind of sucked not to be announced the way that every Bachelorette has been announced or not to experience all of that excitement beforehand," the 30 year old explained. "Because when I did get the phone call, I left quite soon after…it just, it happened so quickly I didn't really have a moment to sit back and say, ‘OK, this is what's happening, I'm thinking this, I'm feeling this way.'"

The California native continued, "I was just, I was in it and it was just me. So…that part kind of sucked, but other than that, I'm so happy it happened the way it did. I wouldn't change it for the world."