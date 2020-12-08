Olivia JadeVanderpump RulesKelly ClarksonHoliday MoviesPhotosVideos

Kylie Jenner's Stunning Christmas Decorations Include Life-Size Polar Bears

Kylie Jenner's home is a winter wonderland!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is showing off her stunning 2020 Christmas decorations in a series of videos posted to her Instagram stories. During the Monday, Dec. 7 tour, the makeup mogul highlighted multiple areas of her mansion after artistic director and family friend Jeff Leatham adorned her home with holiday decor.

Kylie's enormous Christmas tree is flocked with snow and decorated with simple white lights and neutral toned ornaments in white, tan and beige colors. Hanging over her fireplace mantle is green Christmas garland and more white lights with two white stockings hanging for her and daughter Stormi Webster.

Posed in front of a second, smaller Christmas tree are four life-like white polar bears in various sizes, giving her living room a North Pole vibe.

The E! star even made sure to spotlight the Elf on a Shelf sitting adorably over another one of her fireplaces.

photos
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster's Twinning Moments

"It's just so pretty from all the different angles," Kylie said in one video as Wham!'s Christmas classic "Last Christmas" played in the background. "Jeff and team, you guys killed it."

Kylie also explained of her tree's 2020 theme, "We did these ornaments to match all the colors and textures in this room. I love how it turned out. So pretty."

Scroll down to see all the photos of Kylie's breathtaking Christmas decorations! We promise they'll get you in the holiday mood.

Earth Tones

Kylie's 2020 Christmas tree is decorated in white lights and neutral ornament colors.

North Pole in SoCal

Life-size polar bears are posed in front of a second Christmas tree.

Elf of a Shelf

Kylie's daughter Stormi will undoubtedly be excited to see her Elf on a Shelf.

By the Fire

Kylie's fireplace features two white stockings in front of a white Santa figurine.

Picture Perfect Palm Tree

Outside by her pool, Kylie's palm trees shine bright covered in white Christmas lights.

Flocked & Fabulous

A closer look at Kylie's flocked tree shows white, tan and beige ornaments to match her living room decor.

Merry Christmas

The giant tree is the perfect centerpiece for her jaw-dropping living room.

