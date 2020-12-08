Your Monday Cheat Sheet

Everything You Need to Know This Week
Bobbie ThomasHoliday MoviesSelena QuintanillaKaty PerryPhotosVideos

Madonna Just Got Her First Tattoo at Age 62: See the Sweet Tribute to Her Kids

Madonna was just “inked for the very first time.” Scroll on to see her new tattoo and her touching tribute to her six kids.

By Elyse Dupre Dec 08, 2020 1:49 PMTags
MadonnaCeleb KidsTattoosCelebrities
Related: Madonna Talks GLAAD Honor and New Music

Madonna just got her very first tattoo!

The 62-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 7 to post a picture of the new design, writing "Inked for The Very First Time." The "Material Girl" star got the tattoo at the Shamrock Social Club in Hollywood, Calif. and documented the entire process. From her consultation with tattoo artist East Iz to the final result, Madonna covered it all.

As for the design, the Grammy winner chose to get "LRDMSE" tattooed on her wrist. The letters are the initials of her children: Lourdes, 24; Rocco, 20; David, 15; Mercy, 14; Stella, 8; and Estere, 8. Madonna, who recently shared a rare family photo, even included the hashtag #family while giving her fans their first look at her new ink.

While the pop icon tends to keep her private life exactly that—private—she did open up about motherhood during a 2019 interview with Today

"It's reminded me how precious time is and…how each child requires attention and vigilance and guidance in a different way and really you have to be ready for anything," Madonna said at the time. "Children teach you, obviously. Everyone says that. First and foremost, they teach you to stop being obsessed with yourself because they're always there to throw a wrench into the works. Self-obsession [is] not allowed with children."

photos
Madonna's Sweet Family Photos

Madonna also claimed "the more kids that you have, the better you get at being a parent." "But it's like everything," she explained. "The more songs you write, the better I get as a songwriter." When asked if this meant she needed to grow her family, Madonna replied, "Not right this second, but never say never. Seven is a lucky number. And a psychic did tell me once that I'm going to have seven children. So, who knows?"

Trending Stories

1

Andy Cohen On Pump Rules' Future After Jax and Brittany's Exit

2

Inside Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s Suddenly Nasty Split

3

Katy Perry Shows Off Her Spanx 4 Months After Giving Birth to Daughter

To see more celebrity ink, check out the gallery below.

Instagram
Ed Sheeran

The "Thinking Out Loud" singer got the enormous lion inked on his chest in honor of his three sold-out shows at Wembley.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images
Nicki Minaj

The "Anaconda" rapper rocks one tattoo only, meaning "God is always with you" in English.

GAMR/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES, Instagram
Iggy Azalea

On to the next one! The "Fancy" rapper was recently spotted leaving a Beverly Hills cosmetic center after getting a tribute tattoo to former boyfriend A$AP Rocky removed. 

Instagram
Chris Brown

The 26-year-old singer instagrammed (and promptly deleted) a skull tattoo of the Venus de Milo. 

Twitter
Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber

There's nothing like matching tattoos to celebrate a best friendship! 

Bang Bang
Selena Gomez

The stunning starlet opted for an Arabic phrase that translates to, "Love Yourself.'

instagram.com/dr_woo_ssc
Rumer Willis

The Dancing With the Stars winner commemorated her milestone finish with some fresh ink. "I got this as a reminder that what we are searching for can only be found within yourself....not from your job, how much money you make, who your dating, how many followers you have," she wrote on Instagram.

Pacific Coast News/Fame/Flynet
Brad Pitt

The actor pays homage to his family with a tattoo that resembles a two-cell chart, with "A" written on the top left and part of "M P Z" printed on the right side.

Instagram, Getty Images
Demi Lovato

The "Cool For the Summer" songstress replaced what she referred to as a "vagina tattoo" with a large rose. 

EVGA/AKM-GSI
Harry Styles

This One Direction member flaunts a small sample of his more than 60 tattoos, including a large butterfly on his chest. 

instagram.com
Hilary Duff

The former Lizzie McGuire star went under the needle for a dainty sparrow tattoo. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tuner
Miley Cyrus

The singer has a number of tats, including a portrait of her grandmother, a dreamcatcher and the words "Just Breathe" under her breast. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence

The actress dished about her new ink at Comic-Con, explaining why she ultimately chose the symbol for water: "It's the color of a scar so it's au naturel and it's literally the most unrebellious tattoo that anybody could ever get."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Adam Levine

The Voice judge loves his tattoos, and we love his amazing body even more! 

Bang Bang Tattoos
Rita Ora

The singer gets most of her ink by famed celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang McCurdy. 

Miami Beach Police Department
Justin Bieber

The Biebs shows off just a sample of his extensive portfolio of body art. In July, the singer got inked in honor of his friends' daughter who was diagnosed with a serious brain condition. 

Mark Sullivan/WireImage
Nicole Richie

The celeb sports a pair of angel wings on her back and a reminder of her last name, naturally! 

Kesha

It's been rumored that this singer's eye tattoo is a sign for the Illuminati, but there has never been confirmation. 

Amanda Schwab/Startraksphoto.com
Benji Madden

Well, this is one way to promote your band's new album on live TV.

Bang Bang Tattoos
Cara Delevingne

In addition to a lion tat she got with gal pal Rihanna, the supermodel rocks "Breathe Deep" on her bicep. 

John Parra/WireImage.com
Travis Barker

The Blink 182 drummer is covered with ink from head to toe. 

Jeff Vespa / WireImage.com
Lea Michele

The Scream Queens star waves hello to her "I Believe" ink.

Facebook
Brantley Gilbert

The country singer wears his support for his interpretation of the 2nd Amendment on his back.

Instagram
Lady Gaga

Mother Monster herself revealed in a Reddit AMA that her Monster Paw tattoo is, "the symbol of my fans as they have held their paws high in the crowd every night since we became a community. I cherish it for its meaning, the loyalty, devotion, and strength we share. I wanted it engraved on me forever."

Courtesy of ONTD
Ed Westwick

The Gossip Girl alum gives new meaning to the phrase "birds of a feather" by getting inked with an image that matches one that a buddy reportedly has, too.

Rob Kardashian

Talk about an affectionate mama's boy! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star immortalizes the face of mom Kris Jenner on his right arm, which complements his tattoo of father Robert Kardashian on his left arm.

Twitter.com
Vanessa Hudgens

The former Disney darling trades in her mouse ears for a permanent pair of butterfly wings on the back of her neck. 

Sara Jaye Weiss/StartraksPhoto.com
Katy Perry

The "This Is How We Do" singer keeps it simple but sweet with a small strawberry.

INFphoto.com
Rihanna

The songbird shows off just one of her 21 tattoos, "rebelle fleur," which is French for "unruly flower."

INFdaily.com
John Mayer

We're not sure how we feel about the elaborate arm art, but the crooner definitely scores points with us for showing a cute canine a little love.

photos
View More Photos From Tattooed Celebrities
Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Andy Cohen On Pump Rules' Future After Jax and Brittany's Exit

2

Inside Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s Suddenly Nasty Split

3

Katy Perry Shows Off Her Spanx 4 Months After Giving Birth to Daughter

4

We Ranked All of Hallmark Channel's 2020 Christmas Movies So Far

5
Exclusive

All Your Murder on Middle Beach Questions Answered