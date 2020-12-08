Bare-Faced Hailey Bieber Reveals Her Struggle With Skin Condition

Hailey Bieber wants to be "transparent" about her skin struggles.
On Monday, Dec. 7, the model took to her Instagram Story to open up about her battle with an inflammatory rash called perioral dermatitis. In the 24-year-old's message to her 30 million Instagram followers, she explained that she's had this skin condition for a "few years" now.
Alongside a bare-faced photo of her skin, which she noted is on "day 3" so it's "calmed down a lot," Hailey wrote, "It gets triggered by different things and usually shows up on my cheeks, around my mouth or sometimes around and under my eyes."
The daughter of Stephen Baldwin went on to share various things that "trigger" the rash, including trying a new product or a product that's "too harsh," as well as weather, masks and "sometimes certain SPF."
Hailey also added, "That's why for my skin personally I go for super gentle anti inflammatory products that will help soothe my skin and won't trigger a dermatitis breakout!"
"It also took me getting the proper diagnosis from a dermatologist after stubbornly trying to treat it myself," she continued. "Sometimes it gets so irritated only a prescription cream will calm it down."
As she advised, "Self diagnosing is a no no."
In another post, Hailey told her followers that another "HUGE dermatitis trigger" is laundry detergent. She then explained that she has to use "hypoallergenic/organic laundry detergent always."
This isn't the first time Hailey has opened up about her skincare journey. Back in May, Hailey spoke about her struggle with adult onset acne while on her and husband Justin Bieber's Facebook Watch series, The Biebers on Watch. "Actually, within the last year, I started getting a little bit of, like, onset adult acne too from my IUD because I'd never been on birth control before, so my hormones were a little out of balance," she shared. "But for me, my spot was my forehead…it would be, like, a little pattern."
Prior to that point, Hailey hadn't faced many acne struggles. "I hid it really well. Like you said, because when you're used to having good skin, the smallest little thing feels bad, like, the end of the world," she said. "And I'd never experienced acne like that, or pimples like that, before."