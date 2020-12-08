Jamie Foxx Opens Up About His Family's "Unimaginable Hardships" Amid the Pandemic and His Sister's Death

Jamie Foxx is reflecting on the difficult times his family has endured lately.
The 52-year-old Just Mercy actor posted a photo of his younger sister Deidra Dixon to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 7, along with a heartfelt message describing the "unimaginable hardships" they have experienced during the pandemic. On Oct. 19, Jamie and Deidra's sister DeOndra Dixon died at age 36.
"I would like to give a beautiful shout out to this young lady," Jamie wrote on Monday. "This is my sister Deidra ... over the past few months she has been tested… Emotionally and physically… I have watched her grow from a little girl in the hood to doing hair for the biggest movies on the planet... i've also watched her grow as a caretaker for our family... we have been hit with unimaginable hardships during this pandemic."
As Jamie pointed out, Deidra is a hair stylist who has worked on such high-profile Hollywood productions as Da 5 Bloods and Avengers: Endgame. Her bond with her brother is clear, as she has also worked on a number of his films, including Baby Driver and Django Unchained.
"The pain has been excruciating for all of us," the Beat Shazam host continued in the post about Deidra. "But she has held us together with her love and her wisdom… When I say I love her to the moon and back it's not enough… please send her energy please send her good vibes… Tears in my eyes right now... @frequency11 is her IG if you would like to give her a shout #sister And she is beautiful in this picture by the way."
Jamie's daughter Corinne Foxx shared her support by commenting on the post. "The best auntie in the world," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.
The Oscar winner announced DeOndra's passing with an Instagram post on Oct. 26, sharing that his "heart is shattered into a million pieces." No cause of death had been announced for DeOndra, who was named a Global Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011.