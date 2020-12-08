Olivia Jade Says She's the "Poster Child for White Privilege'' and More Revelations From Red Table Talk

Related : Lori Loughlin Begins 2-Month Prison Sentence

Olivia Jade Giannulli had a no holds barred conversation with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris about the college admissions scandal that sent her parents to prison.

Since Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's arrests on March 12, 2019, the former YouTuber has largely maintained her silence, but with her parents finishing out their respective prison sentences, the 21-year-old is ready to address the controversy that upended her life. She joined the Smith women on Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk on Tuesday, Dec. 8, a choice that Adrienne was not too impressed by.

The Pinkett-Smith family matriarch made it clear that she "fought tooth and nail" against hosting Olivia, the influencer was using Red Table Talk to tell her "redemption story."

"I feel like here we are, a white woman coming to Black women for support, when we don't get the same from them. It's just bothersome to me on so many levels," Adrienne, known to fans as Gam-Gam, said. "Her being here is the epitome of white privilege."

But over the course of their conversation, Olivia spoke to Adrienne's concerns and more issues, including what she really knew about her parents' involvement in her and her sister's admissions to USC.