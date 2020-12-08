Gifts Under $25 That Pack a Big Punch

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Gift shopping on a budget? Then we have some great finds under $25 that still pack a big punch. We promise these affordable gifts will be a hit among friends, neighbors and coworkers alike.
So shop these gifts under $25 from Victoria's Secret, Soap & Glory and more of our favorite brands below. Your bank account will thank you—and so will those receiving these sweet presents.
Farmhouse Fresh Sweeping Softness Three-Step Body Sampler
Gift a sampler from this skincare brand, packed with ingredients from their ranch in McKinney, Texas. This sampler includes the Sweet Cream Salt Scrub, Whoopie! Cream and Agave Nectar Body Oil.
Farmhouse Fresh Quick Recovery Face Mask Sampler
Or opt for this face mask sampler, which offers the Guac Star, Pudding Apeel and Splendid Dirt face masks.
Pom-Pom Hat
This cozy pom-pom hat has the cutest gem embellishments.
Soap And Glory Happy Pamper Gift Set
They need to try the original Soap & Glory scent, showcased in this Clean On Me Creamy Moisture Shower Gel and The Righteous Butter Body Butter sampler.
Protect & Perfect Collection
This skincare sampler for deep lines and wrinkles is perfect for pampering.
MyKirei by KAO Foaming Body Wash
Pair this unique, Japanese yuzu-scented body wash with a loofa for an easy gift. It's infused with vitamin C and rice water.
Bombshell Fine Fragrance Duo Gift
The Bombshell fragrance is a classic, and this perfect little gift set comes with a Travel Fragrance Mist and Travel Fragrance Lotion.
UO Suzy Sherpa Slipper
These fluffy slippers have a light rubber sole that allows you to step outside.
Up next, holiday gifts for dad 2020.