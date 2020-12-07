Watch Mario Lopez as a Sexy Colonel Sanders in Lifetime’s KFC Mini-Movie

Related : Mario Lopez Talks Reprising Role in New "Saved By the Bell"

Forget A.C. Slater. As much as we love the new Saved by the Bell reboot, Mario Lopez is about to take on an even more iconic—or should we say mouth-watering?—role. One hint: It's finger lickin' good.

That's right, Mario's next gig is playing Colonel Sanders in Lifetime's KFC mini-movie, fittingly titled A Recipe for Seduction. Dinner will be served (ahem, we mean, the film will premiere) on Sunday, Dec. 13, at 12 p.m. on Lifetime. However, fans got an early peek when the sultry trailer dropped on Monday, Dec. 7.

Mario's character Harland Sanders is a sexy chef, who is lusted after by a young heiress. In the dramatic soap, the 47-year-old silver fox is hired at her family's estate and comes armed with his secret fried chicken recipe (obviously). The only thing stopping this goateed poultry pro from being with his one true love? The girl's sly mother is pushing her to accept the proposal of another suitor.