The Bachelor's Ben Higgins Reacts to Ex Lauren Bushnell's Pregnancy News

Ben Higgins has nothing but good wishes for ex Lauren Bushnell as she embarks on the next chapter in her life: motherhood.

The former Bachelor congratulated Lauren and husband Chris Lane after the pair announced they are expecting their first child together. Ben commented on Lauren's Instagram post, "Congrats! What a thing to celebrate!"

His reply to her announcement came as a surprise considering The Ben & Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast host has said that he wants people to stop looking to him for a reaction whenever Lauren celebrates a new milestone. As he put it when Lauren and Chris got engaged in June 2019, "I hope this is a chapter being closed completely because I don't know Lauren anymore and my life isn't tied to her."

Not to say that Ben wasn't happy for Lauren. He added that he wishes her "nothing but joy."

Lauren has shared that she has fond memories of her time on Ben's season and the relationship that followed, but she too is letting the past stay in the past.