Entourage's Jerry Ferrara and Wife Breanne Racano Expecting Baby No. 2

The Ferrara family is expanding!
On Monday, Dec. 7, Entourage's Jerry Ferrara took to Instagram to share that he and wife Breanna Racano are expecting their second child.
"It's been a rough year for sure," the 41-year-old actor wrote. "But I am grateful to being adding another little boy to our family. 3 of us becomes 4 us! And I probably lose the rest of whatever hair I have left…"
In line with acknowledging Jerry's thick locks, producer and writer for Entourage Rob Weiss hilariously commented, "Bro youre like 40 w a full head of hair you should make 10 more kids [crying laughing emoji]. Congrats!"
As fans may recall, the proud dad announced Breanna's first pregnancy with son Jacob Michael Ferrara on social media back in Jan. 2019. In the touching post, he wrote, "With the 1st pick in the 2019 draft of life. @breanneracanoferrara and I select: our unnamed BABY BOY!!! It's been a long journey and we both cannot be more excited for parenthood."
He also reflected on his own upbringing—"Growing up without a father means this is the most important job/thing I'll ever do"—and gushed about his wife of three years.
"I could NOT be ready for this without my beautiful pregnant wife," confessed the star. "I pray he gets your height, face, athleticism, charm, intelligence and most important. Your metabolism! 2019 here we come!"
On May 6, 2019, the happy couple shared their now 19-month-old- son with the world, writing, "Everyone!!! @breanneracanoferrara and I are proud to introduce you to our beautiful baby boy... Jacob Michael Ferrara. Born 5/5/19 at 11:52 am. Mom and baby are doing great and I'm still amazed by the strength, Will Power, determination and self belief my wife showed during birth. It's the greatest thing I've ever seen anyone do in my lifetime."