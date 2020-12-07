Wendy Williams Mourns Death of Her Mother Shirley During Emotional On-Air Tribute

Related : Wendy Williams Reveals Her Mother Died "Many Weeks Ago"

Wendy Williams is mourning the death of her mother.

During the Dec. 7 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the talk-show host kicked off "Hot Topics" by confirming the passing of Shirley Williams, 83.

"My mom passed away many, many, many weeks ago," she shared. "You know how during corona and during the world topsy-turvy, people starving, people out of jobs, just everybody's life is something new? Well, and you know how you lose track of the day and date and the times? All I know is that it was a long time ago."

"First of all, she passed away beautifully and peacefully and surrounded by love," Wendy, 56, continued. "And she didn't suffer, not one bit, thank goodness because that squawking voice."

In her candid tribute, Wendy compared the relationship with her mother to one of "two teenage girls." She also praised her as the "best mother" and "best girlfriend."