Porsha Williams Reveals the Status of Her and Dennis McKinley's Relationship

Related : Porsha Williams Arrested at Protest for Breonna Taylor

Porsha Williams is setting the record straight on her relationship status.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star appeared on the Sunday, Dec. 6 episode of Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, and it was there that a fan inquired about her on-again-off-again fiancé Dennis McKinley.

"Since Dennis recently posted and deleted an Instagram Story about how he was 'SINGLE ASFK,' what's the current status of your relationship with him?" the fan asked. "Are you two living together?"

As Bravo fanatics may recall, Porsha and Dennis had a whirlwind romance back in 2018, which resulted in the reality star announcing that she and the 44-year-old businessman were not just engaged, but expecting their first child together, too. However, the couple called it quits in June of 2019 following the bombshell news that Dennis had allegedly cheated on Porsha while she was still pregnant with their now one-year-old daughter, Pilar Jhena.