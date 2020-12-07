Watch Bachelor Matt James Pull the Ultimate Prank on BFF Tyler Cameron

Related : Matt James: Fun Facts About New "Bachelor" Star

Who doesn't love a genuine bromance?

On Sunday, Dec. 6, The Bachelor's Matt James celebrated his birthday with his best friend and Bachelor Nation alum Tyler Cameron, at a Miami Dolphins game. But what started as a fun time took a thorny turn, at least, in Tyler's case.

After Matt's mom and Tyler surprised him with a cake, he showed his appreciated by, well, smashing the treat in his friend's face, all of which was captured on video—and the stadium's Pepsi fan cam. And while Tyler looked absolutely shook, Matt took a moment to celebrate by chugging his drink then getting up to dance. As the season 25 lead captioned a snap on Instagram Story, "I missed you brother."

As for Tyler, well, we're still waiting for him to laugh at the prank. Matt followed up with the aftermath of his antics with a snap of himself laughing and Tyler holding the remainder of the cake and looking…less than pleased.