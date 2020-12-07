Cardi B Matches Charity Donations After Receiving Backlash for $88,000 Purse

Related : Cardi B Apologizes After 37 Person Thanksgiving Backlash

Cardi B came under fire after she asked her Twitter followers if she should buy an $88,000 bag.

"Should I spend 88K for this damn purse?" she tweeted Dec. 6. "Omggg it's tempting."

It wasn't long before social media users started criticizing the rapper, noting many people are struggling especially amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Delete this," one follower wrote. "It is unrelatable and distasteful, especially in the midst of a global pandemic."

Added another, "People are out here hurting. Can't buy food or pay their rent, and you are seriously talking about a purse for tht kind of money. Why not just donate it to your fans. We are the reason why you have tht money to waste."

Still, the 28-year-old defended herself, explaining she and her brand Fashion Nova donated $1 million to help those affected by COVID-19 earlier this year. She also highlighted that she donated 20,000 meal supplements to New York City hospitals in the spring and claimed she gave $1 million to fans through Cash App two months ago.

"Also I got 7 uncles an 3 aunts on my daddy side,9 aunts and 3 uncles on my momma side a whole bunch of cousins I had to help cause of the pandemic," Cardi tweeted. "If I want to splurge I can with out yall asking for hand outs like me and my husband don't do so. Thank you."