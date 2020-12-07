John Mayer Raises Eyebrows After Liking Photos on Jennifer Aniston Fan Account

Related : John Mayer Breaks Silence on Ex Jessica Simpson's Memoir

Say what you need to say, John Mayer.

The Grammy winner is raising eyebrows over his social media activity after fans noticed that the "Gravity" singer recently "liked" an Instagram post on a Jennifer Aniston fan account. The post, which shows a series of throwback pics of the Friends alum riding a bike, is captioned, "I just can't with these pictures."

After spotting Mayer's "like" on the photos of his ex, one Instagram user commented on the post, "John Mayer liked," along with a crying emoji. The account owner then replied, "I NOOOOO."

This move proves that Mayer and Aniston have remained friendly since their breakup over a decade ago. As fans may recall, the duo dated on and off in the late 2000s before calling it quits in 2009. Mayer has even spoken out about his regret over the split, confessing to Rolling Stone in 2012, "I've never really gotten over it. It was one of the worst times of my life."