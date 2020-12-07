Your Monday Cheat Sheet: Everything You Missed While Decking the Halls and Binge-Watching Holiday Movies

Related : The Magic Behind Lifetime's Holiday Movies

'Tis that holly, jolly time of the year.

Which, given this year, isn't saying much. However, after riding the emotional roller coaster that is 2020 for 11 months, we deserve some holiday cheer.

So, Starbucks delivered us new cups, Hallmark created a jam-packed schedule that hardly leaves room for bathroom breaks and Hulu warmed our hearts by finally giving us a holiday movie centered around a lesbian couple. (P.S.: There's more where that came from right here.)

With so. much. content. to consume, there's simply no way to keep up with everything else going on in the world. Or, at least, the world of Hollywood. So, allow us to catch you up on everything you may have missed. With our help, no one will ever know you spent the weekend in bed listening to Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson's "Oh Santa!" on repeat.

Finish posting your hot chocolate bomb to TikTok then get scrolling.