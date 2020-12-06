Meghan King Edmonds Says "Change Is Hard" in Personal Post Following Christian Schauf Split

Meghan King is keeping it real on the 'Gram.
The Real Housewives of Orange County alum has never shied away from speaking her mind on social media, and her latest Instagram post was no different.
Meghan candidly opened up about her new normal, following her breakup with Christian Schauf, which comes less than a week after it was revealed they decided to go their separate ways.
Along with discussing her heartache, the reality TV personality also talked about her three kids—Aspen King Edmonds, 3, and twins, Hart Edmonds and Hayes Edmonds, 2,—who she shares with her estranged husband, Jim Edmonds.
"Aspen gets so sad that her outfits never match her brothers but these brand new pjs I just bought (I let her pick them on our Amazon) brought her such joy," Meghan began her post on Saturday, Dec. 5. "Y'all, I love my kids like nobody's business and if you follow me you know that. But holy f'ing balls I am overwhelmed as hell."
The former Bravo star explained it was pure chaos in her household, so much so that she said, "I lost my voice screaming at my kids for, well, for being kids."
"I had to check myself before I wrecked myself," she shared. "I packed an overnight bag for them and dropped them off with my (angel!) parents."
However, the mom of three admitted that she felt a rollercoaster of emotions once she was all alone.
"I drove home crying the whole way partly because I feel like a horrible mom," she confessed, "partly because I have so much to do and I'm overwhelmed beyond belief, partly because I'm purging money, partly because I'm so sad to be leaving the home I picked out and built with hopes for the family that never really was, and partly because I'm exhausted from not sleeping."
Meghan said she was able to get some rest but found herself in tears again. As she put it, "I'm sharing this with you as I cry again. and I'm feeling sorry for myself bc I wish I had a partner on whose shoulder I could cry."
The 36-year-old star noted that she was having an off day, and will get back on her feet. "Things are gonna be fine but today was heavy. Change is hard," she closed. "I'm strong, I'll persist. But I need a minute to feel the feels."
According to a source, Christian decided to call it quits with Meghan because "he couldn't take all the social media and public attention." The insider added, "He ended it shortly after her COVID diagnosis and all the attention that went with it."
Back in May, E! News confirmed their romance and she later made their relationship Instagram official. "I'll just say this," Meghan began her caption at the time, "I'm happy and looking forward to writing my next chapter."
Christian has yet to publicly comment on his breakup with Meghan.