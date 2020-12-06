Matthew Perry Shares First Photo of His Fiancée Molly Hurwitz...Wearing Friends Shirt

"Oh...my...gooooood" this is too adorable.

On Saturday, Dec. 5, Matthew Perry shared on his Instagram page a photo of his fiancée Molly Hurwitz for the first time. In the pic, the 29-year-old lifts up her long hair up while wearing a black T-shirt bearing the words, "Could this BE any more of a t-shirt" in the iconic Friends font. The slogan parodies one of Perry's character Chandler Bing's most popular running gags.

Perry is promoting his new limited edition merchandise line that benefits the World Health Organization's COVID-19 relief efforts.

"What is this, a limited edition t-shirt for charity?" the 51-year-old actor wrote on Instagram on Friday. "For two weeks only, I'm releasing an apparel collection! Proceeds will support the World Health Organization's COVID 19 relief efforts."

His post featured a photo of himself wearing a white T-shirt bearing the same slogan as Hurwitz's, with images of Bing doing his trademark silly wedding guest dance.