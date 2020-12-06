The Weeknd and Chance the Rapper React to Dionne Warwick's Cheeky Tweets About Them

Related : The Weeknd Calls Out Recording Academy After Grammys Snub

Dionne Warwick is out here taking names. Or rather, critiquing them!

On Dec. 5, the legendary singer went on Twitter to ask her most burning questions about some of our favorite hit makers.

"Hi, @chancetherapper," she tweeted at the "Blessings" artist, whose real name is Chancelor Johnathan Bennett. "If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this."

It's not a bad question. As Dionne put it in a follow up tweet, that would be like her going by the name "Dionne the Singer."

Despite the criticism, Chance was just thrilled that the "That's What Friends Are For" performer was familiar with him at all. He tweeted back, "Sorry I'm still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing!"

"Of course I know you. You're THE rapper," she replied, after sharing in a tweet that Justin Bieber's "Holy," which features Chance, is one of her favorite tunes. "Let's rap together. I'll message you."

But, it wasn't just Chance who Dionne, 79, had questions about. After declaring that she was coming for everyone with a "the" in their name, she tweeted at Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd.