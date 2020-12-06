Today Show's Bobbie Thomas Mourns Death of Husband Michael Marion

Today contributor Bobbie Thomas is mourning the loss of her husband Michael Marion, who died on Dec. 1. He was 42.
The style editor, 46, wrote an emotional post on Instagram about his passing.
"Nothing is normal. Maybe nothing will ever be normal again. For me, it won't. My husband is gone," Bobbie said in a caption of a photo of herself and Michael in the hospital. "With all the fear, anger, and division going on in the world right now, it's so easy to get upset about the lack of normalcy. But I beg you, everyone reading this, hold onto what you do have right now instead of focusing on what you don't. One thing we all have is kindness. Absorb it, extend it, exhaust it. Because in the end, the ONLY thing that matters is love. If you're lucky enough to have it, please appreciate it, every moment, every day. Especially during the hard parts. There will never be enough time and some of our forevers are much too short."
Her call for gratitude continued, with, "As I type through tears, I embrace gratitude ... holding our precious son Miles and memories, of the time I did have with Michael, closer to my broken heart. Thank you all for the love and support you've shown us and our families. Please go hug the people you love."
Michael suffered a stroke in 2019 and dealt with health complications following the ordeal. He initially had to use a wheelchair after his stroke, but in May 2020, was able to walk with assistance.
"We celebrate every little victory. It's hard to appreciate those small things if we look ahead," Bobbie explained on Today in May. "In a weird way, I would never want this to happen to anybody, but there has been so many gifts that have come along with having to reprioritize, and there's a bond we have that's unbreakable."
Bobbie and Michael married in 2013. In 2015, the couple welcomed their first child Miles Marion after struggling with fertility issues.
In June, Bobbie shared a video of Michael holding Miles for the first time since his stroke.
"A moment like this - the first time Michael was able to pick Miles up for a hug since his stroke - is why I temporarily stepped away from social media the past few months," she wrote. "With the world zooming along in high gear, I wanted some 'digital space' to focus on being more present. Amidst Covid, protests, and more there's never been a better time to listen and learn. And personally, there was much to embrace - my wedding anniversary (#7!), Father's Day, Miles' last day of Pre-K , the first day of summer, and of course Michael's continued recovery."
E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.