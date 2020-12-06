Miley CyrusCarrie UnderwoodJustin BieberJennifer GarnerPhotosVideos

Watch Eminem Make a Surprise Cameo in SNL Parody of "Stan" Music Video With Pete Davidson

Watch Saturday Night Live's parody of Eminem's 2000 music video "Stan" starring Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon, as well as the real Slim Shady, who makes a cameo.

Ho ho ho...SNL and Eminem are here to remind you that "Stan" is now 20 years old.

On Saturday, Dec. 5, the NBC series spoofed the rapper's iconic and extremely dark 2000 music video "Stan." In the Christmas-themed clip, cast member Pete Davidson plays Stu, who writes obsessive letters to Santa Claus, played by episode host Jason Bateman. The biggest surprise comes when the real Slim Shady, wearing a Christmas sweater, makes a cameo.

In addition, Kate McKinnon plays the singer Dido, who is featured in the original song and video. Fellow SNL performer Bowen Yang portrays Elton John and parodies his and Eminem's duet of "Stan" at the 2001 Grammys.

Some lyrics of "Stu" include, "Dear Mister Holly Jolly, Two-Faced Son of a Bitch / I hope you crash your sleigh and wind up face-down in a ditch / I guess even the great St. Nick can't track down a ps5 / Hey Santa, i drank a fifth of eggnog, dare me to drive."

On Sunday, Dec. 6, Eminem posted the SNL parody video on Twitter, writing, "You f--ked up, Stu..."

Watch SNL's parody of "Stan" below:

Eminem has performed on SNL seven times since 1999. However, he was not Saturday's musical guest. That honor went to country music singer Morgan Wallen, who had a raincheck following the cancellation of a scheduled appearance in October after he broke Coronavirus protocols by partying during the pandemic.

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

